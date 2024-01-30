Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

