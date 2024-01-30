BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.46. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

