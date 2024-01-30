Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $127.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. Blackstone has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

