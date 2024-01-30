Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Block stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

