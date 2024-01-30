Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.97 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

