Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Booking by 91.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,553.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,669.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,399.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,159.78.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

