Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.13 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0972458 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.