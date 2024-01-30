Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.