Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance
BRX stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.
Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.