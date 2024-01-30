Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.