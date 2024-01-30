Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BR opened at $208.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

