Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) PT at $22.32

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.32.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $24.19 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

