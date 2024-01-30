Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

