Brokers Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.