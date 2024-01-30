Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

