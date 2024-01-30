Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla Buys 5,400 Shares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

