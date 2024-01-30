Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 981,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

