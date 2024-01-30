BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 3,111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

BT Group Trading Down 1.4 %

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

