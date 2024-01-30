Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $153.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.53.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $176.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $178.66.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.