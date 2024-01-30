CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CA Immobilien Anlagen
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is Put Option Volume?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.