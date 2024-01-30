CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

