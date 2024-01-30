Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadre were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadre Stock Down 0.9 %

CDRE stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.