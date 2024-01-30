California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 32,492 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Westlake worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westlake by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $3,224,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

