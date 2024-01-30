California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 33,422 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

