California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.