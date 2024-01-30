California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Five9 worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 510,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.