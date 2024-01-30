California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

