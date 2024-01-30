California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Procore Technologies worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,650 shares of company stock worth $23,234,166 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

