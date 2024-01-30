California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.57 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

