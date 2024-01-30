California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of RH worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $273.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.76. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

