California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,335 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of KB Home worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,759. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

