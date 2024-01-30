California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Kanzhun worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.