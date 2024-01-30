California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,348 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

