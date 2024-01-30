CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.
CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.00 million.
CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance
