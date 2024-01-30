Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.67 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 83.03%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

