Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.68.

COF stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,618. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

