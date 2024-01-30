Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 438 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average of $471.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

