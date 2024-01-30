Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

