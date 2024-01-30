Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

