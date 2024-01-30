Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Cars.com worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 122.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cars.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.