CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CAVA Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $47.64 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

