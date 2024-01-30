Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO stock opened at $335.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.25. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.