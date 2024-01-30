Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

CZOO opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $632.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 962,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cazoo Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

