Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

