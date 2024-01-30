CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter.
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.
CGI Group Stock Performance
