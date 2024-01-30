Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Up 0.9 %

CHE opened at $596.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.44. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $490.87 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

