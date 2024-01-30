Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $297.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

