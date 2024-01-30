China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.2 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
About China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.