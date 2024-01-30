Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG stock opened at $2,404.53 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,407.15. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,271.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,054.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.