CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.36.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Stock Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$16.28 on Monday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.