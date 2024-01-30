CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

CINT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CINT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CINT opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.