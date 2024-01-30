CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 264,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.